Lethal Weapon 5 Confirmed With Mel Gibson, Danny Glover And Director Richard Donner Returning

Lethal Weapon 5 Confirmed With Original Cast And Director Returning Warner Bros.

After years of ‘will they, won’t they’, Lethal Weapon fans have finally been graced with the news they’ve been waiting more than 20 years for: the fifth instalment is actually happening.

Advert

With the franchise’s last film being released in 1998 – a whole 22 years ago – it’s fair to say we’ve waited long enough for this. Especially when we’ve been teased non-stop for the past few years with news that the sequel might be happening, only to have it taken away from us every goddamn time.

Seriously, I’m not joking. Rumours of Lethal Weapon 5 date all the way back to 2007, when it was revealed Warner Bros. were on board with the idea of rekindling Riggs and Murtaugh for one final adventure.

lethal weapon five returning Warner Bros.

These rumours became concrete 10 years later when it was reported Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and director Richard Donner were keen to get the gang back together.

Advert

Our hopes were dashed just one year later though, when Donner indicated it was unlikely the fifth film would ever happen due to problematic negotiations. They were then raised again when he changed his tune just a few months later.

Basically, there’s been a lot of back and forth, and you can’t blame us for being a tad confused about the whole thing. Not to worry though, because the day has finally come – producer Dan Lin has revealed Lethal Weapon 5 is back on track and is on its way to being made.

lethal weapon Warner Bros.

Lin mentioned the sequel during a Hollywood Reporter round-table discussion he was taking part in alongside other Hollywood producers.

Lin, who has worked on Aladdin, IT Chapter Two and The Two Popes, didn’t work on any of the previous films, but has ties to the franchise as he was an executive producer on the Fox TV show that ended last year.

He’s now revealed he’s part of the process of bringing Riggs and Murtaugh back to the big screen, stating:

We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.

lethal weapon producer dan lin The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube

Advert

Donner previously revealed Lethal Weapon 5 would be titled Lethal Finale and that it would be ‘very dark’, telling CinemaBlend: ‘We have a really great story. It IS dark… I wanted to end it on an emotional note.’

Now, I guess the question is: do we get our hopes up again? Or do we just wait for further confirmation?

I think the latter sounds like the safest bet…