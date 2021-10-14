unilad
Letitia Wright Shuts Down Black Panther Set Anti-Vax Rumours

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Oct 2021 13:47
After receiving backlash for sharing an anti-vaxxer video, later deleting her Twitter account, Letitia Wright has shut down rumours surrounding the Black Panther set. 

The video caused Wright to end up trending on Twitter, with thousands of users criticising the actor for sharing the video, which was titled ‘COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?’ from Tomi Arayomi, which also contained transphobic comments.

Wright is currently working on the sequel to the Marvel hit, called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the star, who will be playing the character of Shuri in the upcoming film, has since spoken out about the criticism she has faced, pointing out a Hollywood Reporter article in particular for adding to the speculation.

Letitia Wright Anti-Vax Response. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA) (Alamy)Alamy

On October 6, the Hollywood Reporter published a piece that included a source’s claims that Wright had ‘espoused’ anti-vax views while on set.

Furthermore, the articles claims that in December 2020, Wright distanced herself from her representatives in the US over the criticism she faced following the anti-vaccination video, which questioned the safety of the injections.

Wright has since taken to Instagram to address the article and criticism she has faced. The post is of a man in armour, with a quote from Isaiah 54:17, reading, ‘Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.’ The actor said the Hollywood Reporter article ‘saddens’ her to have to address, and says her alleged conduct while on the set of Black Panther 2 is ‘completely untrue’.

She wrote:

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.

I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all.

The post has amassed over 27,000 likes and a number of comments from fans supporting the actor. One said: ‘Amen God got you lil sis.’

Another wrote: 

Anyone that knows you personally knows your heart and knows those reports are complete exaggerated lies! They won’t succeed any further in tarnishing your name and well deserved accolades.

A third commented: ‘YOU ALREADY KNOW!!!!’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set for release on July 8, 2022.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

