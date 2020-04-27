Liam And Chris Hemsworth Want To Do An Action-Comedy Together
Success, charisma, fame – Liam and Chris Hemsworth are huge Hollywood stars. The Australian brothers have never worked together, but that could soon change.
Once upon a time, Liam went up against his sibling for the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, Chris, 36, emerged as the God of Thunder, but the youngest Hemsworth brother didn’t let it get him down.
Across the 2010s, the 30-year-old starred in The Hunger Games, The Expendables and Independence Day: Resurgence. If all goes to plan, he and Chris will soon headline a big-screen action-comedy together.
In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Liam discussed fitness and veganism, as well as looking back at the early days of his career. Starting off, ‘I had a really naive confidence,’ he said. But his mind was set on acting, and he pushed to succeed.
When asked if there was anyone he’d particularly like to work with, he said:
I really look up to my brother Chris. I’ve worked with a lot of people that have been in really great positions in the past 11 years, and Chris has a stronger work ethic than most. He’s so focused.
I’m thankful that I have him and am able to use his resources and his knowledge. I call him all the time about scripts and get his opinion. ‘Should I do this? Should I do that?’ We’re looking to do a film this year together, which is like a big action-comedy thing.
The interviewer noted they were going to avoid questions about Chris to keep the focus on Liam, but he happily replied: ‘I love my brother Chris. I don’t mind talking about him.’
Of course, Liam and Chris aren’t the only Hemsworth brothers – there’s also Luke, 38, star of Neighbours and Westworld. To be fair, if I was looking for advice, I’d definitely go to the man who wields Mjölnir.
