Liam Neeson Announces He's Retiring From Action Movies EuropaCorp International/Universal Pictures

Liam Neeson has announced he’s ready to retire from action movies.

The actor has appeared in a vast number of action projects ever since 2008’s Taken, a vehicle that propelled him to even further worldwide stardom, opening doors to a huge amount of ‘one-man-army’ projects.

However, at the age of 68, he knows time is catching up with him. It’s been 13 years since we first heard his ‘particular set of skills’ speech – now, he’s ready to give up his action hero roles.

Cold Pursuit Summit Entertainment

The star recently spoke to ET about where his career is heading. When asked if he’d ever stop making action movies, he confirmed that the end was in sight.

Neeson said, ‘I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year. There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year – hopefully, COVID allowing us – there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something.’

Since Taken (and its two sequels), Neeson’s action filmography features the likes of The A-Team, Unknown, The Grey, Non-Stop, The Commuter, Widows, Cold Pursuit and most recently, last year’s Honest Thief.

He’ll next appear in The Marksman, in which he plays an ex-Marine living along the Arizona-Mexican who tries to protect an 11-year-old boy from drug cartel assassins. ‘I love doing ’em. I love beating up guys half my age,’ he said.

There’s also Blacklight and The Ice Road, neither have which currently have release dates. Neeson, who appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, also said he’s done with superhero movies. ‘I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape,’ he added.

