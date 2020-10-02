Liam Neeson Has Particular Set Of Skills In Trailer For Ozark Creator’s New Thriller Honest Thief

Liam Neeson Has Particular Set Of Skills In Trailer For Ozark Creator's New Thriller Signature Entertainment

Liam Neeson’s back to hunt down some fools in Honest Thief, an all-star action thriller from the co-creator of Ozark.

Late in his career, the Irish actor became an iconic cinema hero in 2008’s Taken. Ever since, he’s starred in a host of one-man army blockbusters, putting his ‘particular set of skills’ to use on planes, trains and automobiles.

This time, the 68-year-old is a bank robber looking to turn to the good side after meeting the love of his life. Alas, no good deed goes unpunished; he ends up going to war with dirty FBI agents.

Check out UNILAD’s exclusive trailer for Honest Thief below:

Honest Thief is directed by Mark Williams, the co-creator and producer of Netflix’s Ozark, as well as hit film The Accountant. It has a prestigious crew, with Captain America: The First Avenger’s Shelly Johnson on cinematography and Black Panther’s editor Michael P. Shawver.

The film follows Tom (Neeson), an infamous thief and a newfound romantic after meeting Annie (Kate Walsh, Grey’s Anatomy). Inspired to right his past wrongs and leave the life of crime behind, he resolves to turn himself into the FBI and forfeit the money he has stolen in return for a plea deal and a clean slate.

Honest Thief (Signature Entertainment, 23rd October) [14] Signature Entertainment

Commenting on what drew him to the project, Neeson said:

He’s infamous. And he has met a woman, not a girl, he’s met a woman. And he, for the first time in his life, has really fallen in love. I guess it says something about the power of love that he’s decided to give up this sort of bandit career, accumulating these millions of dollars that he’s never going to spend. So I just thought that was really original. It really touched me.

However, when he calls the Boston FBI field office to confess and set a meeting, Agents Baker (Robert Patrick, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Meyers (Jeffrey Donovan, Burn Notice) laugh it off as a prank. They send their subordinates, Agents Nivens (Jai Courtney, Suicide Squad) and Hall (Anthony Ramos, Trolls World Tour), instead.

Honest Thief (Signature Entertainment, 23rd October) [5] Signature Entertainment

When the two younger agents arrive, they can’t believe that Tom is the real deal. When they see the eye-watering amount of money on offer, they snatch it and high-tail it for a better life. From here, Tom proceeds to hunt them down, find them… you know the rest.

Williams, who directed 2016’s A Family Man, said: ‘It has the action, the thrills, car chases, guns going off, things exploding. But at the heart of it, it’s a love story, and to me that’s the most important thing.’

Honest Thief Signature Entertainment

Honest Thief will hit cinemas nationwide on October 23. For lovers of the big screen, you can also experience it in IMAX.