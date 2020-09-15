Liam Neeson Says He's 'Proud' Of Star Wars Prequels Lucasfilm

The Star Wars prequels are some of the most controversial mainstream movies of all time but despite the mixed reception, Liam Neeson is proud of them.

The Irish actor played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in Episode I – The Phantom Menace, alongside Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala and Jake Lloyd as a young Anakin Skywalker.

Barring the brilliant pod-racing and, most of all, the Duel of the Fates battle with Darth Maul, it was maligned by critics and fans alike. Nevertheless, Neeson is happy about his work on the series.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, he asked Neeson about his feelings on The Phantom Menace since its release in 1999; more specifically, how he’d defend the movie.

Neeson replied:

I know a lot of fans and critics didn’t like it… I’m very proud of the film. I got to be a Jedi. I got to play with those wonderful lightsabers and stuff. It was terrific, Andy, it really was.

He also defended Ahmed Best, who played the much-derided Jar Jar Binks. ‘He came into a lot of criticism, I mean to the point where it really hurt his career. And I have to say when I was making that film… he was probably one of the funniest guys and talented guys I have ever worked with,’ he said.

Jar Jar Binks Lucasfilm

After the movie wrapped, Neeson even phoned his manager to say he’d just worked with the ‘next Eddie Murphy… and I still believe that’.

Fans have since U-turned on Best, welcoming him with open arms at recent conventions, giving him standing ovations and huge rounds of applause.