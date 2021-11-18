Lily James Nails Baywatch Run In New Teaser For Seth Rogen’s Pam And Tommy

Hulu

Lily James recreates the iconic Baywatch run in the first teaser for Pam and Tommy, a new series ‘based on the true f*cking scandal’.

The Hulu series will chronicle how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon sex tape was leaked to the public, with James and MCU star Sebastian Stan playing the famous couple.

Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man responsible for stealing and distributing the tape via Internet Entertainment Group. While Anderson sued the company, the footage became available online to subscribers again, tripling its traffic and becoming an early, high-profile example of celebrities’ private lives being infringed.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Pam and Tommy below:

James earlier went viral for her transformation into Anderson, with fans saying she was ‘unrecognisable’. Posting the first-look image to Instagram, the Mamma Mia star quoted Anderson, writing, ‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.’

The first teaser trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the couple’s whirlwind romance, the supporting cast – Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese and Mozhan Marnò – and, of course, James on the production of Baywatch, doing that run.

It’s been met with a positive reception from fans. ‘I take back every giggle that escaped my body when I heard that Lily James was cast as Pamela Anderson,’ one user wrote. ‘Lily James EMBODYING Pamela Anderson. The hair and makeup department definitely is getting paid bc woah now,’ another tweeted.

I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie served as director on the series with a script from The Wrestler and The Founder scribe Rob Siegel, and Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing.

Pam and Tommy will hit Hulu on February 2, 2022.