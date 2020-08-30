Linda Hamilton’s Twin Sister Leslie Hamilton Freas Dies Aged 63

Linda Hamilton's Twin Sister And Terminator Double Leslie Hamilton Freas Dies Aged 63 TriStar Pictures

Leslie Hamilton Freas, identical twin sister of Linda Hamilton and Terminator double, has died aged 63.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland in 1956, Freas also worked as an ER nurse and hospice nurse, as well as her time in movies. She died on Saturday, August 22, though a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Freas worked alongside her twin sister Linda Hamilton in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, where she was not only Hamilton’s double, but also played the cyborg version of Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, when the T-1000 Terminator transformed to look like Connor.

As well playing the T-1000, Freas – who is credited as Leslie Hamilton Gearren in the film – plays the image of Sarah Connor in the haunting, nuclear apocalypse nightmare scene, in which Sarah Connor plays in a playground with her young son John, while the real Sarah Connor watches on.

Freas also appeared in a mirror scene in the film, though it was not included in the original film. As Sarah and John work to reset the T-800 ((Arnold Schwarzenegger), a mirror image of Sarah can be seen. Rather than use CGI, Freas was brought in specially for it. As Hamilton told CBR: ‘They were going to use a process shot for the double, but they flew Leslie in and were delighted.’

According to her obituary, Leslie was ‘the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others.’

Leslie is survived by her three children, as well as twin sister Linda, sister Laura, brother Ford, and two grandchildren.