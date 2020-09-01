Line Of Duty Officially Starts Filming Season Six

line of duty season six starts filming 1 BBC/jed_mercurio/Twitter

Mother of God: Line of Duty has officially restarted filming its sixth season, much to the delight of fans.

That’s right fellas, nine months after it was confirmed season six was in the works – before the global health crisis put a spanner in the works – production is finally underway again.

Ever since season five of the BBC One police drama ended in May last year, viewers have been waiting on the edge of their seats for news of when it would be returning – and now finally it looks like we’re about to get some answers.

ted hastings line of duty BBC

Whether or not those answers include telling us who the hell the mysterious H is hasn’t yet been revealed, although judging from past seasons, I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Writer Jed Mercurio announced the news that the team were back filming on Twitter earlier today, September 1, with the caption: ‘Seems like a very long time between these two takes. It’s great to be back filming #LineofDuty.’

Alongside the caption were two pictures: a season five take of DS Steve Arnott side-by-side with a picture of actor Adrian Dunbar in his Ted Hastings get-up, alongside a clapperboard that confirmed they were filming the first take for scene 2.01.

The show was one of the first of the BBC’s major productions to be shut down in March, with Simon Heath, Executive Producer for World Productions, confirming they have been able to resume filming safely by ‘following our implementation of all the industry COVID protocols’.

The Line Of Duty production team is now ‘adhering to comprehensive protocols to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner’, according to a press release.

Showrunner Mercurio thanked fans of the show for their patience ‘in these difficult times’, adding, ‘We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible.’

ted hastings line of duty BBC

The next instalment of the hit series will feature a new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will all return, alongside newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Compston said that while it will be a ‘different way of working’, he’s ‘delighted to be back on the case with the Line of Duty team’. McClure agreed, saying she is ‘really looking forward to getting back to it’ considering they’ve been ‘sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now’.

line of duty BBC

Basically, it looks set to be absolutely epic and I can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us.

I guess I’ll have to though, because Line of Duty season six is yet to be given a release date.