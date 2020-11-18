Line Of Duty Season Six Coming To BBC In March 2021 BBC

After what feels like the longest wait in history, a new series of Line of Duty is almost here.

Filming for the sixth instalment of the cop drama is already well under way, and fans can expect to see AC-12 back on our screens in March 2021.

Advert 10

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as DS Steve Arnott, DC Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings, following the dramatic cliff hanger at the end of series 5, which finally revealed the true identity of the infamous H.

Line Of Duty Season Six Coming To BBC In March 2021 BBC

The crew were forced to put production to a halt because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but filming for Jed Mercurio’s eagerly anticipated drama was finally able to pick back up again in September, Metro reports.

Just last month, Mercurio shared a cryptic clue for the newest series, in the form of a photo from set, which showed an unidentifiable character wearing a hazmat suit – although, admittedly, it’s not that unusual of a sight for 2020.

Advert 10

‘Line of Duty 6 cryptic plot clue,’ he wrote on Twitter, alongside the photo of the person facing onto an industrial estate, which appears to house a building called Arnott’s.

In the responses, fans joked over what the clue could mean – if it means anything at all – from whether DS Arnott has quit policing and gone into the business of selling fruit and veg, to potentially being the location of yet another grisly attack on the anti-corruption force.

Fortunately, it’s not too long until we’re set to find out.

Advert 10

Line of Duty season will air on BBC One in March 2021.