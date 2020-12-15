Line Of Duty Season Six 'Packed Full Of Everything' Fans Want BBC

It has been an excruciatingly long wait since the latest season of Line of Duty, when AC-12 finally made a huge discovery around the identity of the elusive H.

But while the sixth instalment is so close we can almost taste it, if what Vicky McClure says is anything to go by, it’s going to be worth the wait.

McClure, who plays DC Kate Fleming in the police drama, said the sixth series is ‘packed full of everything’ that fans would hope to see.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast via video call, Vicky gave some insight as to what it was like to film during the ongoing pandemic, revealing that creator Jed Mercurio ‘was running a very tight set’, adding that when the crew shouted ‘action’ it was like ‘coronavirus didn’t exist’.

‘We [were] really safe and it’s props to every single member of the crew and cast that we didn’t get shut down really,’ she said.

While filming for the eagerly-anticipated sixth instalment has now come to an end, there’s no specific date that we can expect the new series to air, although we do know it will be sometime in March.

McClure wasn’t able to give an exact release date, ‘but my God is it packed full of everything’, she added.

Line Of Duty Season Six Coming To BBC In March 2021 BBC

Series five ended with a huge revelation, as the anti-crime unit discovered that the elusive H was not a person, but in fact an organisation of ‘bent coppers’, including DI Matthew Cotton, Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton and lawyer Gill Biggeloe.

However, when asked whether series six would reveal more about H, Vicky joked, ‘I think the connection has gone…’

Season six of Line of Duty is expected to air on BBC One in March 2021.