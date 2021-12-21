Little Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack Spends Day With Tom Holland On Set Of Spiderman

@robertwalker307/Instagram

A little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack had the time of his life hanging out with Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently spent time on set with a real-life superhero.

Bridger Walker was invited to the set of the latest Marvel hit after he went viral for saving his sister from a dog attack in 2020, suffering multiple bites to the head and needing 90 stitches.

The young boy was sent messages from many members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland even invited him onto the set of No Way Home to spend time with Spider-Man himself.

During his visit, Bridger got to meet the cast and crew of No Way Home, and even had the chance to do a bit of web-swinging with Spider-Man when the opportunity arose to fill in for Zendaya on a stunt.

Per the Daily Mail, Bridger’s dad, Robert, took to social media to praise the cast and crew for making his son’s day, and spoke of how glad he was that getting a peek behind the curtain and seeing how superhero movies are made didn’t spoil the magic.

Writing on Instagram, he said, ‘The look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post.

‘It was emotional to see him wave at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited – not the other way around. A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children.’

Robert also spoke about the film itself, which is proving to be a huge hit both at the box office and with critics, saying that his family ‘loved’ seeing all the praise No Way Home was getting and that he put the stunning success down to the people making the movie being ‘good, kind, and passionate people’.