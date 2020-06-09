Little Britain Removed From Streaming Services Due To Blackface
In the wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Little Britain has been removed from all UK streaming services due to its use of blackface.
Following the BBC’s decision to remove the programme, which originally aired 17 years ago, a spokesperson stated it’s because ‘times have changed’.
Matt Lucas and David Walliams’s follow-up show, Come Fly With Me, has also been removed for the same reason.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the BBC said:
There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.
Lucas has expressed regret over the popular-yet-controversial show in recent years, with the 46-year-old saying in a 2017 Big Issue interview that he wouldn’t do a show like Little Britain now, as he understands it would upset people.
He continued:
We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now.
Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play.
[…] If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.
The Alice in Wonderland actor added that he now believes white people playing black characters is a lazy way for white people to get a laugh.
The news has been met with mixed reviews on social media, with some saying it’s good that it has been removed, while others have expressed their disappointment.
One person tweeted:
I’m not surprised that Little Britain is being put on blast due to the use of blackface. There are multiple childhood shows that exhibit racist undertones and stereotypes mocking an entire community. I used to watch this show religiously and was blinded to how harmful it was.
Someone else argued the point that programmes like Little Britain don’t air anymore for a reason, and that when it was created, times were very different.
In a thread of tweets they said:
I could understand rage now if a blackface show was to air because we are past that, but I’m sick of dragging up dumb sh*t that we weren’t assed about when it was happening, like Bo! Selecta , like Little Britain. End of the day the sh*t doesn’t air no more.
[…] Just be mindful of the time. We weren’t angry then, we shouldn’t be angry now. This is what I mean by this generation is so sensitive. Everything demands an apology these days. Like ridiculously though.
Whether you agree or disagree with the nature of Little Britain’s comedy, it’s encouraging to know the country is becoming more aware of racism and that shows like this wouldn’t be created these days.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, BBC, blackface, BritBox, David Walliams, iPlayer, Little Britain, Matt Lucas, Netflix, Now