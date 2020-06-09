Little Britain Removed From Streaming Services Due To Blackface

We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now.

Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play.

[…] If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.