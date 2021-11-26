Little Kid Dresses Up As The Boy From Up And Absolutely Nails It

Disney/@jesselee_harmony/Instagram

This adorable child smashed the assignment when he dressed up as Russell from the Disney Pixar hit Up.

If you needed a reason to become any more broody then this was it – an adorable little boy looked absolutely iconic performing the role of Russell from the Disney hit.

Jesselee Harmony shared the video of her son via TikTok and Instagram for Halloween this year, even dressing up as Carl Fredricksen herself to complete the scene.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The scene the young boy acts out is when Russell first meets the old man and introduces himself as a wilderness explorer.

Dressed head to toe in perfect Russell attire, from a cap to a neckerchief, shorts, shirt and cute boots, Jesselee’s son captures Russel’s nervousness perfectly.

Tugging on everyone’s heartstrings, with Jesselee making a cameo at the end armed with multiple colourful balloons while dressed in a suit, wig and face paint, the TikToker’s son really steals the show.

The post has since amassed over three million views, with users flooding to the video in awe of the young boy. One said: ‘I will buy whatever he’s selling.’

Another wrote:

He’s so sweet and cute I can’t with this I give it so much respect he looks so like Russell.

A third commented: ‘THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER.’

Well, I know what my next Halloween costume or dress-up party is going to be inspired by, and this Friday, I am going to go home, watch Up and have a good old cry from all that wholesomeness.

