Loki Confirmed As Bisexual, Becoming Marvel’s First Major Queer Character

by : Daniel Richardson on : 26 Jun 2021 17:04
Loki has been confirmed as bisexual in the latest episode of his self-titled series.

There were plenty of revelations in the latest episode of Marvel’s Loki. However, most fans were shocked when the episode seemingly confirmed the sexuality of the God of mischief.

In doing so, Loki has become Marvel’s first major queer character.

Loki is bringing Tom Hiddleston's fan-favourite anti-hero back. (Disney+)Disney+

During the episode, Lamentis, Loki runs into a female variant of himself named Sylvie and the duo discuss their sexuality. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) questions Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) about her love interests.

Sylvie returns the question and asks, ‘What about you? You’re a prince. Must have been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince?’ To which Loki says, ‘A bit of both, I suspect, the same as you.’

Kate Herron, the series’ director, has now confirmed that fans were supposed to realise that Loki is bisexual in the episode.

On Twitter, Herron wrote:

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki

The episode received a slightly less warm reception, but many have noted that Loki has always been part of the LGBTQ+ community, both in the Marvel comics and Norse mythology.

New episodes of Loki are released every Wednesday on Disney+.

