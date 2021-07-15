Loki Fans Slam ‘Garbage’ Moment In Series Finale

Spoiler Warning For Loki Series Finale

Disney

One moment in Loki‘s acclaimed series finale has been dubbed ‘garbage’ by some fans.

Advert 10

After the hyper-speculation around WandaVision, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans settled down a bit for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From the off though, Loki took viewers on wild travels through time and space, voyaging to worlds we’d never been, seeing people we’d never seen.

Following the finale’s drop on Disney+, fans quickly took to social media with their minds blown. It’s easily one of the most significant moments in the MCU so far, but not everyone was pleased with the whole episode.

Final spoiler warning for Loki fans yet to watch the finale – come back after you’ve seen it.

Disney+

Advert 10

The biggest development in Loki‘s finale is the introduction of ‘He Who Remains’, played by Jonathan Majors.

As he explains his role in the flow of time – having discovered the existence of multiple universes in the 31st century, fighting in a multiversal war with his variants and then ending it – it becomes clear he’s Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad, standing tall in a statue by the episode’s shocking end.

Before Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) sends Loki (Tom Hiddleston) back to the TVA and plunges her blade into Kang’s chest, thereby setting into motion the next 10 years of the MCU, the pair have the moment we’ve all – or at least some of us – have been waiting on: the two Loki variants kiss. Yes, it’s ‘selfcest’, but who cares?

Advert 10

Well, some viewers took issue with it. ‘So you have them kiss as a PLOY??? Bad form, Marvel. You denied the Mobius pairing and built up the Sylvie one, poorly I might add, only to have it end in a lie. I don’t care if she’s a Loki and Lokis lie, that’s some garbage plot point writing,’ one user wrote. ‘The kiss actually made me throw up in my mouth a little,’ another commented.

‘Fluidphobic ship kiss and comfort character [Owen Wilson’s Mobius] got his memory erased? Haha who’s coming with me to burn f*cking Marvel down,’ a third wrote.

Advert 10

‘Imma need Sylvie and Loki’s kiss to break the fabric of space and time and create a chaotic multiverse and later on to be absolutely bullied by Thor, Stephen, etc. when they find out Loki being horny literally caused the chaos,’ another wrote.

Loki, and likely Sylvie, will return for a second season.