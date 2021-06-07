Loki Revealed To Be Gender-Fluid In New Look At Marvel Series

Marvel Studios

Loki has been confirmed as gender-fluid ahead of the MCU’s new Disney+ show airing this week.

The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, is due to return to our screens in Loki, catching up with the beloved character after escaping the Avengers’ grasp in Endgame. Yes, he was previously killed by Thanos, but this is taking place in an alternate timeline.

In a new teaser ahead of the show’s premiere on Wednesday, June 9, we’re given a glimpse of the Time Variance Authority’s file on the anti-hero, assumedly ahead of his arrest for meddling with the timeline with the Tesseract. Among the few details, Loki is classified as gender-fluid.

Check out the new teaser for Loki below:

For fans of the comics, where the character takes many forms, this may seem a bit of a nothing announcement. In 2014’s Original Sin 5.5, following the discovery of Angela as Odin’s long-lost daughter, the Asgardian king says: ‘My children. My son and my daughter and my child who is both.’

In Mackenzi Lee’s Loki: Where Mischief Lies, Loki is also said to be gender-fluid as well as pansexual.

‘Before anyone starts complaining, the earliest appearance I could find of gender-fluid Loki in the comics is 2004, and even then Lady Loki apparently appeared in something in the 1940s. This isn’t new, fully expected, and I’ll show you the door,’ one social media user also wrote.

‘Seeing different gender presentations as different characters or personalities. It bugs me immensely when people act like Loki and Lady Loki are two different entities or characters of some kind. They’re literally always Loki. Loki is always themself, herself, himself,’ another commented.

This teasers seems to hint further towards different ‘variants’ of Loki showing up at some point across its six episodes; more specifically, many expect Sophia Di Martino to be playing Lady Loki. There’s also the possibility of Kid Loki, but this is still unconfirmed.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige previously mentioned other versions of the character while chatting to Entertainment Weekly, saying ‘part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular.’

‘He’s been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures. Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki’s story [was] the initial desire [for the series],’ he said.

Loki’s first episode will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.

Featured Image Credit: Marvel Studios