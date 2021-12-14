unilad
Advert

Lord Of The Rings And WALL·E Added To Movie ‘Hall Of Fame’

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Dec 2021 15:45
Lord Of The Rings And WALL·E Added To Movie ‘Hall Of Fame’Alamy

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, WALL-E and A Nightmare on Elm Street are among the films selected this year to be preserved in the National Film Registry. 

Established in 1988, the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry showcases the ‘range and diversity of American film heritage to increase awareness for its preservation.’

Advert

There are now a total of 825 films in the registry, with 25 films added each year. Those selected to be added to the collection must be at least 10 years old and considered to be ‘culturally, historically or aesthetically’ significant.

Today, December 14, the latest additions were announced and include Strangers on a Train, Pink Flamingos, Cooley High, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Selena, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Sounder, The Long Goodbye, Richard Pryor: Live in Concert, Stop Making Sense and The Watermelon Woman.

Selections were made by the librarian following discussions with members of the National Film Preservation Board and others, with more than 6,100 titles nominated by the public up for consideration.

Advert

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden marked the additions in a statement cited by The Hollywood Reporter, saying:

Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity – and show us new ways of looking at ourselves – though movies haven’t always been deemed worthy of preservation.

The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year.

Wall-e (Pixar)Pixar

Chair of the National Film Preservation Board Jacqueline Stewart explained that the board has ‘always looked at the range of films, those that are entertaining and inspiring, but also those films that raise more difficult kinds of questions’.

Advert

Stewart said the preservation of such films is ‘absolutely essential if we’re going to look honestly at our past’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Wife While She Was In Labour
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Wife While She Was In Labour

Man Detained After Trying To Drive Through Houses Of Parliament Gates
News

Man Detained After Trying To Drive Through Houses Of Parliament Gates

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin
News

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, films, Lord of the Rings, Now, Star Wars

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    ‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘Pink Flamingos,’ ‘Cooley High’ Enter National Film Registry

 