Lord Of The Rings And WALL·E Added To Movie ‘Hall Of Fame’

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, WALL-E and A Nightmare on Elm Street are among the films selected this year to be preserved in the National Film Registry.
Established in 1988, the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry showcases the ‘range and diversity of American film heritage to increase awareness for its preservation.’
There are now a total of 825 films in the registry, with 25 films added each year. Those selected to be added to the collection must be at least 10 years old and considered to be ‘culturally, historically or aesthetically’ significant.
Today, December 14, the latest additions were announced and include Strangers on a Train, Pink Flamingos, Cooley High, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Selena, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Sounder, The Long Goodbye, Richard Pryor: Live in Concert, Stop Making Sense and The Watermelon Woman.
Selections were made by the librarian following discussions with members of the National Film Preservation Board and others, with more than 6,100 titles nominated by the public up for consideration.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden marked the additions in a statement cited by The Hollywood Reporter, saying:
Films help reflect our cultural history and creativity – and show us new ways of looking at ourselves – though movies haven’t always been deemed worthy of preservation.
The National Film Registry will preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are proud to add 25 more films this year.
Chair of the National Film Preservation Board Jacqueline Stewart explained that the board has ‘always looked at the range of films, those that are entertaining and inspiring, but also those films that raise more difficult kinds of questions’.
Stewart said the preservation of such films is ‘absolutely essential if we’re going to look honestly at our past’.
