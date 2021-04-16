Lord Of The Rings Orc Actor Had On-Set Panic Attack Because Of All The Prosthetics

New Line Cinema

One of the actors who played the role of an Orc in Peter Jackson’s epic The Lord of the Rings movies has revealed he suffered a near costly panic attack while in full costume.

It’s been almost 20 years since The Fellowship of the Ring made its way into cinemas, with so many weird and wonderful stories having emerged from behind-the-scenes over the years, with the most recent coming from Stephen Ure, who notably played Grishnak.

Advert 10

Having featured in Fellowship, as well as Return of the King as Gorbag, it was his time on The Two Towers as Grishnak the actor recalls vividly – notably when he described a panic attack while in full prosthetics and in the middle of an important battle scene.

New Line Cinema

‘The more the panic is coming the worse it is,’ Ure shared. ‘I’d never really experienced a panic like that. I was maybe three seconds away from ripping the face off so I could breathe. No one can tell because I’m under all that stuff.’

He continued, during an interview with Thrillist, to say underneath the costume he was in people weren’t able to recognise him, let alone the anguish he was facing, saying ‘nobody knew anything’, he revealed after thankfully being able to calm himself down.

Advert 10

New Line Cinema

Ure felt reluctant to let his anxiety get the better of him after the hours of makeup he’d been in and the amount of time and money it would’ve cost the production.

That was my own little episode,’ he recalled. ‘I was completely freaked out for a minute. That could have been terrible. If I had ripped that face off then that’s the day gone. That would have cost tens of thousands of dollars.’

The prosthetics were so effective, he remembers, that once cast members were out of their head suits nobody was able to actually identify him as Stephen: ‘I’d been working on all three films, and I knew people, I found myself just standing there in the corner alone because nobody knew who I was,’ he said.

Advert 10