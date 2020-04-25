Lord Of The Rings Star Bruce Allpress Dies Aged 89 New Line Cinema

Bruce Allpress, star of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, has died aged 89.

The Kiwi actor, who played Aldor in the fantasy trilogy’s second chapter, passed away on Thursday, April 23, in his Auckland home surrounded by his family. The exact cause of death isn’t currently known.

In a statement, his family said his ‘love for the performing arts was inspired by his mum, who took Bruce on outings to amateur theatre productions while growing up in Dunedin’.

Bruce Allpress Lord of the Rings New Line Cinema

Bruce’s 60-year career was illustrious: as well as appearing in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed series, he starred alongside Al Pacino in The Scarecrow, as well as roles in The Piano, Frosty Man and the BMX Kid and for his fans at home, a 1975-83 stint on iconic soap opera Close to Home. He also played Master Phant in Power Rangers Jungle Fury.

Peter Elliott, a friend of Bruce and fellow actor, paid tribute to the late thespian, telling NZ Herald:

I always enjoyed our interactions greatly, and Bruce’s superb humour and wicked pisstakes were the stuff of legend… although he will be sadly missed, he will also be long remembered. An icon of the era.

Frosty Man and the BMX Kid Bruce Allpress Tourism New Zealand

His son, Michael, said: ‘Dad lived an extremely full life. He was very accepting of the vast diversity that humanity presents and very much an independent thinker. He was a valuable and wise contributor over the years at Allpress Coffee. He will be missed dearly.’

Bruce is survived by his five children: Susan, Jane, Michael, Anna and Peter.