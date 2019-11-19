Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets Renewed For Second Season

New Line Cinema

Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings TV show has been renewed for a second season before production for season one has even begun.

The news suggests the creators are confident about what they have in store for the highly anticipated series, which is obviously great to hear, but I imagine fans will be more concerned about getting the first season off the ground first.

The series has been in the works for some time after Amazon Studios acquired global TV rights to create an adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels in a 2017 deal with Warner Bros. Television, though production is yet to begin.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

Despite this, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline the second season is already in the works as the company has commissioned the reassembling of the writers room.

Pre-production for season one is currently gearing up in New Zealand, but – much to the dismay of excited fans – the series will go on a four- or five-month hiatus after filming the first two episodes, in conjunction with the early renewal.

The writing team, led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, will use the hiatus to plan and script season two.

New Line Cinema

The break suggests fans will have a long time to wait for the release of the series, especially since season one will be made up of a whopping 20 episodes, but there is a silver lining as it will allow for a shorter break between the end of season one and the premiere of season two on Prime Video.

Having the bulk of season two scripted when season one resumes filming means the creators may be able to film footage for both seasons in one go, or potentially film the two seasons back-to-back.

The renewal of season two doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as Amazon’s 2017 deal included a multi-season commitment to a LOTR series as well as a potential spin-off series, but each season after the first still has to be formally greenlighted by Amazon.

I can't wait for season 2 !!! ….. oh hang on… I can't wait for season 1 !!! — ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ ᔕEᗩᐯOᖇ 💩🐿💙 (@conkerhimself) November 19, 2019

The series will explore new storylines preceding the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, and although no specific story details have been revealed earlier this year Amazon teased it could focus on the story of the One Ring.

The show certainly has big boots to fill after the popularity of Tolkien’s books and the resulting film series, so hopefully it will live up to expectations!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]