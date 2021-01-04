Lost, Die Hard, And More Coming To Disney+ Next Month Disney/ABC Domestic Television/20th Century Fox

A new year calls for a new series to get hooked on, and thankfully Disney+ has us covered with the launch of some original shows as well as much-loved classics.

Star will become the sixth brand to launch on the streaming service on February 23, when it will take its place alongside Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney.

With the new brand comes new entertainment, enough to double the amount of content available to watch on Disney+, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something to sink your teeth into.

Die Hard 20th Century Fox/Disney+

Star will introduce two original shows; the intense thriller Big Sky, from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley, and the critically acclaimed Love Victor, which is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Alongside the new shows Star is bringing to Disney+ will be some familiar favourites, including Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, The X-Files, Atlanta and Black-ish.

Anyone who’s yet to enjoy Lost will be able to wile away the hours watching the survivors of Oceanic Air Flight 815 navigate their new island home, while Prison Break fans will have the opportunity to kick back and relive Michael Scofield’s efforts to save his brother from death row.

Lost ABC/Disney+

If you’re not quite ready to leave Christmas behind, Disney+ will offer a brief return to the festive period with the addition of a selection of titles from the Die Hard franchise – though of course, the merry feeling will only ensue if you consider Die Hard to be a Christmas movie.

With these titles among the hundreds yet to be announced, Disney+ is certainly doing its part to make 2021 a good year.

