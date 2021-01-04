unilad
Advert

Lost, Die Hard, And More Coming To Disney+ Next Month

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Jan 2021 11:31
Lost, Die Hard, And More Coming To Disney+ Next MonthLost, Die Hard, And More Coming To Disney+ Next MonthDisney/ABC Domestic Television/20th Century Fox

A new year calls for a new series to get hooked on, and thankfully Disney+ has us covered with the launch of some original shows as well as much-loved classics. 

Star will become the sixth brand to launch on the streaming service on February 23, when it will take its place alongside Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney.

Advert

With the new brand comes new entertainment, enough to double the amount of content available to watch on Disney+, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something to sink your teeth into.

Die HardDie Hard20th Century Fox/Disney+

Star will introduce two original shows; the intense thriller Big Sky, from Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley, and the critically acclaimed Love Victor, which is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Alongside the new shows Star is bringing to Disney+ will be some familiar favourites, including Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, The X-Files, Atlanta and Black-ish.

Advert

Anyone who’s yet to enjoy Lost will be able to wile away the hours watching the survivors of Oceanic Air Flight 815 navigate their new island home, while Prison Break fans will have the opportunity to kick back and relive Michael Scofield’s efforts to save his brother from death row.

LostLostABC/Disney+

If you’re not quite ready to leave Christmas behind, Disney+ will offer a brief return to the festive period with the addition of a selection of titles from the Die Hard franchise – though of course, the merry feeling will only ensue if you consider Die Hard to be a Christmas movie.

With these titles among the hundreds yet to be announced, Disney+ is certainly doing its part to make 2021 a good year.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government
News

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government

PewDiePie Named 2020’s Most Handsome Face In The World
Celebrity

PewDiePie Named 2020’s Most Handsome Face In The World

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients
Life

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients

Doctor Left ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Protesters Chanting ‘COVID Is A Hoax’ Outside Hospital
Health

Doctor Left ‘Disgusted’ By Maskless Protesters Chanting ‘COVID Is A Hoax’ Outside Hospital

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Disney+, Film, Now

 