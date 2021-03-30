Lost Film The Astrologer Surfaces Online And It’s So Bad It Makes The Room Look Good

Chloe Productions Republic Arts

The Astrologer, a ‘lost’ film, has resurfaced online and it turns out it’s so bad it makes The Room look good.

I’d be surprised if anyone reading this has already seen The Astrologer, which was released back in 1975. For the vast majority who haven’t, I will impart this knowledge: the film’s director, James Glickenhaus, himself described it as a ‘terrible movie’, revealing that he had to convince drive-in theatres to show the film.

Fans of subjectively bad cinematography, plot writing, acting, etc… rejoice, the film is now available to watch in full on YouTube.

Check out the trailer here:

The horror follows a scientist who works for a top-secret government agency that studies zodiac signs, but finds himself up against a dangerous Indian cult.

It’s earned an IMDb score of 4.1, with one user describing it as ‘an utterly strange, ludicrous and somewhat fascinating pile of trash’ that ‘mixes astrology, CIA intrigue, Jim Jones-type mass murder and the second coming of Jesus Christ’.

Over on Reddit, the film is being dubbed an ‘absurd directorial vanity project that makes The Room look quaint in comparison’.

‘I’m ten minutes in. It’s just boring. Doesn’t get close to ‘The Room’ levels of unintended hilarity. I haven’t seen the leading actor’s ass once, let alone twice,’ one person said.

‘I randomly clicked somewhere on the timeline, and saw the worst piece of acting I’ve ever seen,’ another Reddit user wrote.

Others came to the film’s defence, with one person saying it is ‘nowhere near as bad as The Room‘. ‘It’s way more cinematic, and it doesn’t have the amateurish WTF quality to it,’ they said.

In an interview with The New York Times, Glickenhaus said that even though The Astrologer was a ‘terrible movie’, people ‘didn’t absolutely hate it’.

‘But I realised by watching them that the only parts they liked were the parts with action,’ he said.

Speaking of how the film came about, Glickenhaus said he wasted much of his inheritance money on making the movie.

‘I’d been to film school, but film school was oriented more toward the avant-garde in those days, and I didn’t really know what a master was or a cutaway or a closeup. And I had great trouble conveying ideas, except in dialogue,’ he said.

‘So The Astrologer, which was about 79 minutes long, was probably 60 minutes of dialogue. I mean, it was interminable. I didn’t think it was interminable then. I thought it was great and interesting and fascinating to listen to,’ he told the publication in 1982.

