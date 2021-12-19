Louis CK Slammed For New Stand Up Special Called ‘Sorry’

Louis C.K./YouTube

Comedian Louis CK has faced criticism over releasing Sorry, his new stand up show.

Sorry, a televised recording of his stand-up performance at Madison Square Garden in August, follows CK’s Grammy nomination earlier in the year for his album Sincerely, Louis CK, and marks another step in the comedian’s attempt to mount a comeback after admitting to multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Advert 10

Louis CK became embroiled in controversy in 2017 when the New York Times reported that multiple women were claiming he had sexually harassed and intimidated them.

Reports from multiple women said CK had cornered them and either asked or forced them to watch him masturbate.

The comedian confirmed the reports were true, and for a time felt some consequences as his appearances and projects were cancelled, though he has since returned to stand-up comedy.

Advert 10

The backlash against CK was met with cries of ‘cancel culture’, though critics of the comedian have questioned why he shouldn’t face repercussions for multiple counts of sexual misconduct.

‘So Louis CK has a new special out, “Sorry,” that he is selling online. An ad ran during SNL. For those who forgot, Louis CK sexually assaulted a series of women comedians, then went right back to work and no one blinked. So quit whining about cancel culture, because it’s a myth,’ one person said.

‘Sexual predators shouldn’t get comedy specials. Glad to boycott any comedians who think otherwise,’ another wrote.

Advert 10

The comedian has been criticised for his decision to step back onto the stage following the confirmation of the allegations made against him.

Reviewing the show, Katie Tamola of The Daily Beast said that despite standing in front of a 15ft tall sign saying ‘SORRY’ during his show, it was clear CK ‘has no genuine remorse for what he’s done’.