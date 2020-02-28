Louis Theroux Superfan Creates Amazing Line Of Action Figures

Louis Theroux is the last person you would expect to have an action figure. But being a fan, especially of his Weird Weekends series, he seemed like a great subject. I like to make public figures who have niche audiences.

Each toy is from every episode of his Weird Weekends series, so series one to three – that was 17 characters in all. I had to keep checking all the episodes and watching them to get the clothes right, so I know a lot by heart now.

Each figure takes about a week to get the paint colours right and make the glasses, then making the box art takes a while to design, make and put together. I was stopping and starting and trying to get the details down as best I could.