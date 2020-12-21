Love Actually Child Star Roasts Film On Podcast, Says ‘It’s A Sh*t Film’
Love Actually child star Lulu Popplewell has branded the film as ‘sh*t’ – and I think we’ll have to agree to disagree.
Popplewell, now 29, starred in the popular 2003 Christmas film as Emma Thompson’s daughter, Daisy.
While many seek out the Christmas classic to watch over the festive period, Popplewell isn’t a big fan of the film and argued that it ‘hasn’t aged well’.
Discussing Love Actually on the Almost Famous podcast with Barnaby Slater, Popplewell says, ‘Look, softly be it spoken I think it’s a sh*t film. I think it’s aged badly. All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article describing them as passive objects to be acquired.’
She continued:
On re-watching, it’s not great. You also have to remember that [Richard Curtis] was writing in the context of the time. I mean, I don’t know how he excuses more recent work. But it was in 2003 or whenever it was out.
But it is also not for me because I don’t like cheese.
She added that, despite her own thoughts on the film, she’s ‘glad people like it’.
Popplewell, who is now a comedian and previously voiced Lyra in the BBC Radio 4 version of His Dark Materials, also discussed the moment she first met Love Actually co-star Hugh Grant.
Recalling the moment to Slater, she said, ‘I remember meeting Hugh Grant as well, because Richard introduced me to him. And he said, ‘Oh god, do I have to speak to her? I hate children.’ Non-ironically. Which I thought was really funny.’
Following the release of the podcast in October, Popplewell took to social media to reassure everyone that her comments and the podcast itself was all ‘lighthearted’.
She wrote, ‘Words I jokingly said on a podcast being taken out of context […] Love Actually was a nice experience. I don’t actually have strong opinions on the film. The pod was lighthearted.’
The comedian went on to describe Paddington 2 actor Grant as ‘kind’, as well.
Popplewell also hit back at people who claimed she described the film as ‘sexist’ and that she hated doing it. She wrote, ‘I never used the words ‘sexist’ or ‘hate’ in my feelings about the film. A low-key podcast chat has been adopted by the papers as an extreme view.’
Panic over, folks.
