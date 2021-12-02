Love Actually Fans Realise They Don’t Actually Know One Very Important Thing About The Film

Universal Pictures

December is upon us, and for many people that can only mean one thing: it’s time to watch Love Actually.

The star-studded rom-com is a Christmas favourite for millions, with many people refusing to acknowledge the festive season has actually begun until they see Hugh Grant dance his way around 10 Downing Street to the sound of Jump (For My Love).

Truly dedicated film fans might have gone as far as to watch the film at least once, if not more, every Christmas since its initial release in November 2003, but now some fans are starting to realise their knowledge of the film might not be as sound as they once thought.

Pretty much anyone who’s seen the film will be able to tell you it features Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Martin Freeman and Keira Knightley, among other famous faces, and most fans will even be able to detail all of the intricate love stories that take place, despite there being so many of them.

Though being able to relay the story is typically indication that you know a movie well, there’s another major detail that continues to evade fans of Love Actually – the names of the characters.

Be honest, off the top of your head, could you tell me what Rickman’s character is called in the film? What about Firth’s? Chances are, even if you manage to get one or two, you probably couldn’t name them all.

This stark gap in knowledge was brought to light by Twitter user Serena Smith, who went viral after questioning whether the characters ‘even have names’ in the film.

She wrote: ‘love actually is my favourite xmas film but ive just realised i cannot name a single character. like what is Keira Knightley called? Alan Rickman? Emma Thompson? do they even have names’.

Serena evidently is not alone in this mystery as many Twitter users responded to assure her they, too, had no idea.

Responding to the tweet, one person wrote: ‘You’ve started something here, I cannot think of anyone’s names either.’

Another commented: ‘The accuracy [laughing face] laura linney? Hugh Grant? ………. (today will be the 5th time watching this month)’.

The failure to remember the names of the characters no doubt stems from the sheer number of people we’re tasked with following, and while you’d think it would start to sink in after the ninth or 10th watch, unfortunately that does not seem to be the case.

We should probably all make more of an effort to learn the names of the characters we turn to every Christmas, but let’s be honest, we’ll have forgotten again by next year.