Love Actually Voted Better Than The Holiday

In the war of the Christmas rom-coms, Love Actually has been voted better than The Holiday.

Released within three years of each other, both films have gone on to become certifiable modern festive classics, joining the ranks of Die Hard, It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone in holiday viewings.

Both are schmaltzy, both have great music, both have terrific casts. But which is the better movie overall?

Jack Black Kate Winslet The Holiday Universal Pictures

In the lead-up to Christmas, UNILAD is putting out a number of polls to find out what you guys think about the festivities. Is it wrong to get a takeaway? What’s the best form of potato on a Christmas dinner? We’re asking the big questions.

We let you tell us which is better: Love Actually or The Holiday? Well, despite plenty of love for both movies, the former conquered the latter with 72.9% of the vote.

Richard Curtis’s ensemble rom-com, released in 2003 and is equipped with one of the starriest casts seen in a festive movie, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Gregor Fisher, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln and Colin Firth.

There’s also Martin Freeman, Joanna Page, Kris Marshall, Billy Bob Thornton, Rowan Atkinson and January Jones, among many others – oh, and Ant and Dec too.

Alan Rickman Emma Thompson Love Actually Universal Pictures

It has a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with most earlier reviews praising its warmth and sweet sentiment, despite other issues with the movie.

It’s a big, juggling, bloated giant of a movie with storylines of nude stand-ins, a cheating husband, a sex-driven Brit on his way to the US and a lovesick best friend, among the others. In recent years, some aspects have been fiercely criticised – namely, how awful some of its characters are.

Andrew Lincoln Keira Knightley Universal Pictures

The Holiday released in 2006, written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers. While not as mammoth, its cast is equally strong: Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

Its set-up is also far simpler: two women (Winslet and Diaz) from the US and UK, fed up with their love lives at home, trade places for the holidays. However, while trying to enjoy their getaway, they both meet and fall for two men (Black and Law).

Cameron Diaz Jude Law The holiday Universal Pictures

It’s a far more intimate movie, though it goes all in on the lovey-dovey, cutesy moments (backed up by an outstanding score from Hans Zimmer). The critical reception wasn’t quite as kind, with a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s often viewed as one of the essential movies at Christmas time.

There you have it – Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom-com.

