Love Is Blind Reunion Drops On Netflix Tomorrow
The jilting has been done, the wine has been drunk by the dog, and the plethora of awkward moments have long since ascended into reality telly legend.
The first-ever season of Love is Blind has well and truly eclipsed the mighty Love Island in terms of delivering absolutely bonkers romantic entanglements, leaving many viewers cackling in disbelief at the bafflingly-early declarations of eternal devotion.
Now we’re about to get a reunion to wrap up the gloriously daft season in a fiery bridal bow, reflecting on the contestants’ shared rollercoaster journey to the alter.
A preview has now dropped giving a little hint at the action to come, and as one would expect from a show filled with some genuinely scathing comments, the tea is looking juicy.
In the brief clip, Amber Pike can be seen giving Jessica Batten a firm dressing down, accusing her of ‘throwing herself’ at Matt Barnett while in Mexico.
Back in the pods, both Amber and Jessica had both been chatting with Matt, who ultimately chose Amber as his bride-to-be.
All small talk flung from the window, Amber can be heard lashing out at Jessica with the following eviscerating character assassination:
I confronted Matt about Jessica. And I said, ‘What the hell? What’s going on here? What are you thinking, what are you doing, what do you want?’
He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he was like, you know, he shouldn’t have said that, it wasn’t how he meant it.
I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ Like, I trusted him. As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact.
B*tch, you’re shiesty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool, you’re so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine [sic] person and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs, women that go behind other people’s backs like that.
You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. Anywho, no, I’m not super happy seeing that.
Watch the full clip here:
Alongside breakneck-speed lovebirds Cameron Hamilton and the aptly-named Lauren Speed, Amber and Barnett were the only other couple who ended up saying ‘I do’.
Jessica and Mark Cuevas had been preparing to sail off into the sunset, but Jessica was unable to overcome their 10-year age gap at the final hurdle, calling things off at the altar before all his friends and family members.
You can catch the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix from Thursday, March 5.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Amber, Jessica, Love Is Blind, Netflix, Reunion
CreditsNetflix/YouTube
Netflix/YouTube