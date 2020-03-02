Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli And Damian Powers Have Got Back Together

Warning: Contains Major Spoilers

love is blind gigi and damian 1 Netflix

If, like me, you’ve spent the last couple of weeks glued to your television, screaming at a bunch of people you have never met and will never meet, I have the update you’ve all been waiting for.

If you haven’t, I’m talking about Love Is Blind, the Netflix show that has taken the world by storm as viewers watch a group of men and women get engaged to each other before they’ve even met, following their journey as they decide whether to stick it out and say ‘I do’ a few weeks later.

Obviously, the show is not short of dramatic moments, one of those being when Damian Powers broke Giannina (Gigi) Gibelli’s heart at the altar by saying ‘I do not’ in front of all her friends and family in the final episode.

giannini and damian love is blind Netflix

To cut a long story short, Damian basically told Gigi he couldn’t marry her because, while he was in love with her, he couldn’t be with someone who didn’t know what she wanted and who blew hot and cold so often.

As you can imagine, drama ensued and Gigi ran out of the building – complete with wedding shoes but minus a groom – and ended up slipping down a grassy verge, providing us with the top TV moment of 2020.

In case you missed it, you can watch it below:

Now we’re all up to date, here comes the update we’ve all been waiting for: the show’s producer, Chris Coelen, has confirmed the couple have ‘attempted to re-engage’.

When asked if any of the non-married couples had secretly reunited, Coelen told Metro.co.uk:

I will tell you that Gigi and Damian… There’s a reunion coming out next week but Gigi and Damian obviously love each other, obviously they’re a tempestuous couple. They have a very volatile relationship. There was only one couple that broke it off that has attempted to re-engage and that’s Gigi and Damien. And we’ll see what happens with them. We’ll see.

GIGI love is blind Netflix

Further confirming this news is Gigi’s mum, Milady Bartolovich, who responded to a fan’s comment on a picture of she and her daughter hugging on Instagram.

After the fan asked why Milady was still following Damian on the social media site, Gigi’s mum responded in a now-deleted comment: ‘I follow Damian simply because they reconciled and are still together, they love each other’.

She continued, as per BuzzFeed (translated to English):

It was best for [the wedding not going ahead] to happen because that way they could get to know each other better.

gigi's mum responds on instagram miladybartolovich/Instagram

So, there you have it. Maybe love truly is blind after all, or maybe we’ll all be proven wrong when the reunion episode airs on Thursday, March 5. Who knows?

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix now.