Love Island Contestants Must Pass These Tests To Enter The Villa
A former Love Island contestant has revealed what hopeful participants have to go through before entering the villa and potentially getting hot and heavy with fellow castmates.
Though the world isn’t entirely back to normal yet, one thing fans of reality TV shows can count on this year is the return of Love Island.
The show is set to take over our TVs and lives throughout the summer and, this year especially, allow viewers to live vicariously through the scandals and drama unfolding in the sun-soaked villa. Before the show gets going, however, the contestants have to prove they’re fit for action.
Marcel Somerville, who starred in the show in 2017, has revealed that everyone going into the villa has to pass an STI test regardless of whether or not they plan to join the ‘Do Bits Society’.
Speaking to The Mirror, the former contestant explained:
There’ll always be members of the cast who are more outgoing than others, and there’ll be people who don’t mind doing it. It’s definitely down to the cast members, if you do want to do it then by all means do it. The show provides the necessary protection, so just be safe.
The show does do strict testing beforehand just to make sure that everyone going on there is clean.
They do quite a few tests to make sure you’re clean and safe.
In order to prevent any spread of COVID-19 during the show, Islanders will likely also have to pass coronavirus test before travelling to and entering the villa. Though this year’s line-up is yet to be revealed, reports cited by the Radio Times claim this year’s contestants are already quarantining in Spain.
As well as keeping contestants physically healthy, ITV has recently revealed there will be new welfare measures in place to help care for the mental health of those on the show, including teaching them how to handle any ‘potential negativity’ on social media.
Love Island is set to begin at 9pm on ITV2 on June 28.
