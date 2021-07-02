Love Island Slammed For Anti-Trolling Post Following Contestant Death Threats

ITV/Instagram/chloe__burrows

Love Island has been accused of hypocrisy online after posting an anti-trolling message.

Just three episodes into the newest season of Love Island, Scottish contestant Shannon Singh was ‘dumped’ from the villa after Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with Aaron Francis. While the drama is part of the show, many took issue with her early departure given the events of the past year, while others targeted Chloe specifically.

Advert 10

Less than a day after the episode aired, Chloe’s social media accounts were flooded with death threats, prompting the show to condemn the trolls – without acknowledging its own role in presenting contestants in a certain way.

‘We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we’ve had enough after just three episodes. We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting,’ Chloe’s family wrote on her Instagram.

They also referenced the deaths of past contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, as well as the show’s former presenter Caroline Flack, writing: ‘Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike and Caroline taught us nothing?’

Advert 10

Reiterating her family’s statement, ITV described the posts as ‘wholly unacceptable… we take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts. We would once again urge all of our viewers to think before posting, and remember that our islanders are people with feelings.’

The channel’s post has been hit with a range of criticisms from viewers. ‘You dumped a contestant who waited through a whole pandemic and had to quarantine for two weeks to get on this show after two days?’ one wrote.

‘You guys know exactly what you’re doing when you edit the episodes the way you want them to come across. Dumping someone after just two days is not a cool move and could seriously affect Shannon after all the isolating/quarantining she’s had to do,’ another tweeted.

Advert 10

Others highlighted a recent challenge in which Brad McClelland was dared to kiss the islander he found least attractive, eventually picking his ‘partner’ Faye Winter. ‘And we urge YOU to think before editing certain islanders in a particular way,’ one wrote. ‘Did they not force Brad to call out the most unattractive woman?’ another tweeted.

‘I couldn’t agree more – Yet you ENCOURAGE people to kiss the person they find least attractive, humiliating them in front of everyone,’ another commented. ‘Please only respond kindly and positively to our zoo of human cruelty,’ another user joked.