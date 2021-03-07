Love Island South Africa Producers Promise More Diversity After Show Slammed For Near All-White Cast

M-Net

Love Island South Africa producers have promised more diversity among its contestants following criticism for advertising a near-all white cast.

Showmakers came under fire earlier this month after releasing the original line up, in which just three out of 10 islanders were Black, despite 80% of the population of South Africa being Black.

A spokesperson for DStv, the channel behind the show, said, ‘We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows.’

‘Viewers can be assured that this will become more apparent in future episodes of Love Island South Africa,’ they added, as per the BBC.

‘We hope viewers will keep watching to enjoy the new stars of the show who will be arriving over the next few days.’

It comes after people on Twitter accused producers of ‘whitewashing’ the show, adding that the casting ‘reeks of white privilege’.

‘Love Island SA adding ONE Black woman for diversity purposes is so disgusting. Is M-Net forgetting that this is South Africa where 80% of our population are Black? The entire show reeks of white privilege,’ one person tweeted.

Another added, ‘Y’all are in SOUTH AFRICA but you managed to have a whiter cast than UK Love Island.’

‘So, this is Love Island SA! SA! Like South Africa!!! South AFRICA! Where majority of the population is black cause it’s AFRICAAAAAAA! It’s 2021 please let’s not play these games. Ain’t nobody got time for that,’ a third wrote.

Another tweeted, ‘I don’t ever want to hear “they cast according to their population”… the percentage of black people in South Africa is 80.2% and there is only TWO black people in Love Island South Africa. It’s a CHOICE!’

So far, the only Black contestants cast in the show are 24-year-old Asad Boomgaard, from Johannesburg, 22-year-old Durang Atembe from Cameroon and 26-year-old Thimna Shooto from Mossel Bay.

