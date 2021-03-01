Love Island South Africa Slammed For Near All-White Cast Despite 80% Black Population

M-Net

Love Island South Africa has come under fire for its lack of diversity.

The population of South Africa is 80% Black, something which isn’t being portrayed in the new season of Love Island that largely consists of white contestants.

Advert 10

The South African edition of the hit dating show launched yesterday, February 28, on M-Net and has already been described as a ‘shockingly embarrassing debut’. It’s currently unavailable to watch in the UK.

Mossel Bay-born Thimna Shooto, 26, is the show’s only Black female contestant.

itsmythimthim/Instagram

Love Island viewers were quick to take to social media to point out the programme’s predominately white casting.

Advert 10

One person wrote, ‘Love Island SA adding ONE Black woman for diversity purposes is so disgusting. Is M-Net forgetting that this is South Africa where 80% of our population are Black? The entire show reeks of white privilege.’

Another Twitter-user wrote:

So this is Love Island SA! SA! Like South Africa !!! South AFRICA ! Where majority of the population is black cause it’s AFRICAAAAAAA! It’s 2021 please let’s not play these games . Aint nobody got time for that.

Someone else wrote, ‘Love Island SA is really mad for having a predominately WHITE CAST IN SOUTH AFRICA!!!’

Advert 10

Another Love Island viewer branded the show’s mainly white casting as a ‘choice’ by producers, writing, ‘I don’t ever want to hear “they cast according to their population”… the percentage of black people in South Africa is 80.2% and there is only TWO black people in love island South Africa. It’s a CHOICE.’

Advert 10

YouTuber and TV host Kalen Allen also called the show out for it’s lack of diversity. Responding to a Love Island South Africa tweet sharing a photo of the cast, he wrote, ‘South Africa….AFRICA??? What is this the Color of Friendship?!’

Others pointed out that Love Island in the UK was more diverse than the new South Africa version.

Advert 10

Someone said, ‘Not Love Island US and Love Island UK having more black people than the one set in South Africa’, while another person tweeted, ‘Y’all are in SOUTH AFRICA but you managed to have a whiter cast than UK love island.’

Love Island first started in the UK in 2015 and has since branched out to create several other versions including Love Island Australia, Love Island USA, and Love Island Germany.

While many were excited for the new season of Love Island South Africa, it’s evident its viewers have been left extremely disappointed with the lack of diversity.