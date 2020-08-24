Love Island USA Coming To UK Next Month

ITV

A brand new USA-based series of Love Island is coming next month, ITV has confirmed.

Advert

‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas… unless you air it to audiences around the world, of course! That’s exactly what’s going down this summer, as season two of Love Island: USA comes to ITV2,’ ITV said in the announcement.

‘A stunning selection of sexy American singles are hoping to find love while locked down in Sin City, but will they play their cards right and hit the jackpot? It’s game on from Monday 7th September, so let’s start by meeting our first 11 Islanders…’

Looks like it’s going to be a long, hot summer, after all.