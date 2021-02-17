unilad
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Faces Backlash For ‘Misogynistic’ Jokes Comparing Women To Dogs

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Feb 2021 16:29
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard has been criticised for ‘misogynistic’ jokes in his stand-up routine, some of which compare women to dogs. 

The reality TV star appeared on Love Island back in 2019. Soon, he’ll appear on Channel 4’s Stand Up and Deliver, a charity series in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

However, Pritchard is already off to a rough start with his gags, sparking backlash by comparing earlier female contestants to dogs and second-hand cars.

Ahead of the show airing, as told to The Sun, he said, ‘Love Island is in there, absolutely. There was lots of comedy elements in that. Comedy’s meant to be edgy, pushing the boundaries and at the end of the day, it’s meant to be just good fun and enjoyment for everyone that’s going to listen. That’s the answer I’ll give for that.’

His routine takes aim at his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins, whom he met on the show and split from in March 2020, labelling her a cheat. He said he likes drinking whisky because it’s ‘trusting, the flavour will never cheat on you… unlike my ex-girlfriend’.

Curtis MauraITV

He also described the women returning from Casa Amor as ‘dogs marking their territory’.

Pritchard said, ‘Looking back now it reminds me of Love Island because when the dogs are in season they go crazy, there was b*tches running around left, right and centre. They were trying to ride each other non-stop, it was wild.’

Trying to joke that women are like second-hand cars, he added, ‘You’ve got all these different shapes and sizes in front of you – take it for a spin, take it for a test drive and if you don’t like it, you send it back.’

Among the many, many criticisms online, one user wrote, ‘Likening women to used cars and dogs isn’t comedy, it’s disgusting. Curtis Pritchard is trying to use ‘edgy’ comedy to hide the fact he has ZERO respect for women.’

Another user wrote, ‘Curtis Pritchard is disgusting. Comparing women to second-hand cars and bringing up stuff from a year and a half ago, no wonder he’s single.’ A third tweeted, ‘Is being misogynistic a form of stand up or are you just not funny?’

A fourth wrote, ‘Curtis Pritchard PISSES me off. i have never liked him, he’s so patronising it irritates me sm!! But to come out and say something like this?? He needs to be pulled up on, I’ve never read something so disrespectful and degrading. Ladies please know your worth bc you’re amazing.’

