Love Island’s Ollie Williams Breaks Silence On Trophy Hunting Accusations
Ollie Williams, who recently quit Love Island after just three days on the show, has broken his silence on accusations that he was involved in trophy hunting.
Before he even entered the South African villa, the 23-year-old caused quite the stir when pictures emerged appearing to show him posing with dead animals.
Ollie, the heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall, was the subject of a petition to remove him from the ITV2 show, and his presence in the villa led to 231 Ofcom complaints.
He quit the show after claiming he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, although many viewers thought his departure was really down to the controversy surrounding the images.
Regardless of his reasoning, his departure was met with glee from thousands of social media users who slammed ITV for allowing a possible trophy hunter the opportunity to take part in the show in the first place.
Now though, Ollie has addressed the accusations of trophy hunting and has denied killing the animals shown in the photos, which were obtained by The Sun.
Speaking the day after his departure aired on TV, Ollie said, as per The Mirror:
Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.
I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme. My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show.
I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter. I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer.
I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.
He added that as he is no longer a part of Love Island, he will not be commenting any further on the matter.
Love Island continues on ITV2 tonight at 9pm.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Animal Cruelty, Love Island, Ollie Williams, trophy hunting, TV