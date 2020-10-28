Lovecraft Country Creator Wants To Adapt Stephen King's IT Into 7-Season Series Warner Bros.

You’d think Misha Green would have her hands full with planning the second instalment of Lovecraft Country, but it turns out the showrunner has got her sights set on another horror-based project.

With the first season of the American horror done and dusted, Green has revealed she would love to turn Stephen King’s It into a limited series.

Of course, we’ve already seen the iconic novel adapted into a limited series before in 1990, but Green says she’d love to create something more substantial than what has been done before.

Lovecraft Country Creator Wants To Adapt Stephen King's IT Into 7-Season Series PA Images

‘I’m still very much excited about making Cleopatra Jones a female Black Bond. But I would love to do a limited series of Stephen King’s It,’ she told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘It’s my favourite novel of all time, but it’s such a thick book that you need time to sit with every character and really get into their fear. You could do a two-hour movie, but imagine a seven-season It.’

Interestingly, It wasn’t the only novel that Green mentioned she’d love to tackle within the horror genre. She also pointed out – quite rightly – that horror fans are in desperate need of some new vampires.

IT 1990 Tim Curry ABC

When the reporter mentioned the fact that Twilight had seemingly ‘killed’ vampires off for a good few years, Green said, ‘we need Interview With the Vampire vampires.’

‘Imagine a multicultural Interview With the Vampire. What does that look like from all those different angles going through centuries of American history,’ she added.

At the moment, however, the showrunner has got a lot on her plate, penning the script for Warner Bros. Reboot of Cleopatra Jones, the 1973 blaxploitation female empowerment movie. As mentioned previously, it’s expected that the remake will see Jones become the answer to the female James Bond, and to be honest, it’s about time.

But, in the meantime, you can catch up with Green’s highly acclaimed Lovecraft County, based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel. The HBO series follows a young Black man who travels across the states in the 1950s, in search of his missing father. But, not only does he have to deal with insidious racism, but some seriously gruesome monsters, too.

‘I wanted to get underneath what it means to be a Black family in America and all of the issues that come with that,’ Green explained. ‘And, being such a genre fan, I’m also a gore fan. This is a gore show, too. And it’s premium cable, so we can go there.’

At this point it feels as though there’s nothing Green can’t do. So, we beg, please make It happen.