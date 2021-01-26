unilad
Advert

Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write And Direct Next Tomb Raider Movie

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Jan 2021 11:53
Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write And Direct Next Tomb Raider MovieLovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write And Direct Next Tomb Raider MoviePA/Warner Bros.

Misha Green, the creator of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, will write and direct the next Tomb Raider movie. 

It will mark Green’s feature directorial debut following her success on the monstrous horror show, racking up several nominations at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advert

The PlayStation icon was last seen on film in the form of Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander in 2018’s Tomb Raider. For Green’s movie, the actress will reprise the role of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider 2018Tomb Raider 2018Warner Bros.

Green was also a previous staff writer on Heroes and Sons of Anarchy, in addition to creating Underground on WGN America.

In a tweet after Deadline broke the news, Green wrote that her favourite Tomb Raider title from the ‘classic era’ – games from before 2010’s Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and the later, grittier reboot – is Legend, while it’s a tie between Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the newer releases.

Advert

The 2018 film was a reasonable success, somewhat bucking the trend of terrible video game adaptations. It grossed more than $270 million worldwide, although it holds a score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating mixed reviews.

The consensus reads: ‘Tomb Raider reboots the franchise with a more grounded approach and a star who’s clearly more than up to the task – neither of which are well served by an uninspired origin story.’

Vikander’s next outing as Croft was originally set to be helmed by Ben Wheatley, the director of Kill List and High-Rise. However, he’s also directing The Meg 2, a sequel to Jason Statham’s megalodon blockbuster.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’
Life

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, Now

Credits

Deadline

  1. Deadline

    MGM Sets ‘Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write/Direct Next ‘Tomb Raider’ With Alicia Vikander Reprising As Lara Croft

 