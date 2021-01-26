Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green To Write And Direct Next Tomb Raider Movie PA/Warner Bros.

Misha Green, the creator of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, will write and direct the next Tomb Raider movie.

It will mark Green’s feature directorial debut following her success on the monstrous horror show, racking up several nominations at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The PlayStation icon was last seen on film in the form of Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander in 2018’s Tomb Raider. For Green’s movie, the actress will reprise the role of Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider 2018 Warner Bros.

Green was also a previous staff writer on Heroes and Sons of Anarchy, in addition to creating Underground on WGN America.

In a tweet after Deadline broke the news, Green wrote that her favourite Tomb Raider title from the ‘classic era’ – games from before 2010’s Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and the later, grittier reboot – is Legend, while it’s a tie between Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the newer releases.

The 2018 film was a reasonable success, somewhat bucking the trend of terrible video game adaptations. It grossed more than $270 million worldwide, although it holds a score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating mixed reviews.

The consensus reads: ‘Tomb Raider reboots the franchise with a more grounded approach and a star who’s clearly more than up to the task – neither of which are well served by an uninspired origin story.’

Vikander’s next outing as Croft was originally set to be helmed by Ben Wheatley, the director of Kill List and High-Rise. However, he’s also directing The Meg 2, a sequel to Jason Statham’s megalodon blockbuster.

