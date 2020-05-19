Low-Budget Horror Movie Has Been Number 1 At Box Office For 3 Weekends In A Row IFC Film

A low-budget horror movie has been number one at the US box office for three weekends in a row.

In light of the ongoing health crisis, cinemas across the globe have closed their doors leaving avid film watchers with nowhere to go but their sofas. However, following the reopening of some drive-in movie theatres in the US, it’s seen films like The Wretched thrive.

After making its debut at the 2019 Fantasia International Film Festival – a festival known for distributing low budget movies – the horror film hit drive-in theatres at the start of the month, and has continued to be popular ever since.

According to Variety, the film has made $296,954 since launching May 1, $85,00 of which was made in its first weekend.

You can watch the trailer for The Wretched here:

With those figures in mind, The Wretched proved to be – technically – the number one movie at the box office.

The technicality is that the box office totals were limited, as IFC was the only distributor reporting. However, while it may be limited, the findings are official and have been published by Box Office Mojo.

Prior to its three week run, other films that topped the box office were True History of the Kelly Gang, Resistance and Phoenix, Oregon.

The Wretched IFC Film

The Wretched received a decent 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, with one reviewer describing it as, ‘A chilling, by-the-numbers, summer-vacation supernatural horror pic.’

Another reviewer wrote:

Equally indebted to Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and a mishmash of ’80s horror films only the directors themselves could comprehensively name-check, “The Wretched” is a fresh horror film built out of familiar parts.

Someone else said:

There’s a good balance of firmness and entertaining. Creepy thrills and atmospheric chills, for a pretty modest horror film I thought it did the job pretty well.

According to Comscore, 150 of North America’s 306 drive-in theatre’s have reopened in recent weeks and are proving to be more popular than ever, Variety reports.

Cinema Pixabay

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscores said:

If you need evidence that the big screen communal moviegoing experience remains appealing to audiences, you need look no further than the excitement surrounding drive-in theaters in North America and around the globe as movie lovers are rediscovering a pastime of a bygone era that now, in the age of COVID-19 is particularly relevant, essential and yes, modern.

If like us you’re in the UK and are unable to access a drive-in cinema but want to see The Wretched, it’s available to rent on Amazon Prime, YouTube and Google Play.