Lucasfilm Fires Mandalorian Star Gina Carano For ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts
Gina Carano has been fired from the Mandalorian for posts she shared on social media.
Carano played the iconic Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars spinoff, in which she starred in alongside Pedro Pascal.
The actor and mixed martial artist, who is also known for her roles in Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6, caused controversy last year after posting tweets that mocked mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic as well making unfounded claims of voter fraud in the US election.
Her latest post in which she has likened being a Republican to being Jewish in Nazi Germany has lead to widespread outrage on social media and the hashtags #FireGinaCarano and #CancelDisney+ to trend on Twitter.
The latest controversy began after the 38-year-old shared a statement on Instagram that described history as being ‘edited’ and that it was the Jewish community’s own neighbours that beat them, not Nazi soldiers.
The now-deleted Instagram story sharing someone else’s story yesterday, February 10, read:
Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.
Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?
The former MMA fighter also caused a stir in November 2020 after appearing to make fun of peoples’ pronouns by putting ‘beep/bop/boop’ in her Instagram bio, reported Deadline.
Carano later explained that fellow Mandalorian star Pascal later ‘helped [her] understand why people were putting them in their bios’ as she didn’t know. She said, ‘ I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to.’
Now, in the wake of the most recent controversy, Carano has been dropped by Lucasfilm meaning she will no longer appear in the Mandalorian, and/or any other Star Wars project.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm said in a statement:
Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.
According to the publication, Carano has also been dropped as a client from United Talent Agency (UTA).
It’s thought that at one point, Lucasfilm had wanted the Deadpool actor to have her own Disney+ series, but the idea was scrapped after the controversy in November.
A source told THR, ‘They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.’
