Lucifer Actor Tom Ellis Closes Deal To Return For New Season Of Hit Show Warner Bros.

It looks as though Lucifer season six may finally come into fruition, after it’s been revealed Tom Ellis has signed a deal to return to the role.

At the beginning of the year it was reported that Netflix was already in talks with Lucifer producers Warner Bros. about a potential sixth instalment to the comic book drama.

According to reports, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are now also on board, so a sixth season could be on the cards sooner than we think.

Deadline reports that Ellis has been involved in lengthy and difficult negotiations, however his demands must’ve been met as the actor has now signed up to return as the title character. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast are also signed up, and it’s expected that Netflix will now pick up the urban fantasy TV series.

Although filming for season six was initially in the diary for September, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to meet that target, as filming for season five needs to be finished first, after it was cut short as a result of the current health crisis.

Lucifer first launched on Fox in 2016, however it was cut short after three seasons, before being picked up by Netflix. The streaming service signed the show for two seasons, with season five thought to be the final season.

However, that all looks set to change now a deal has finally been reached by all the parties involved.

Back when Lucifer was renewed for season five, executive producers Modrovich and Henderson said:

We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!

If you’ve never seen Lucifer before, it follows the story of a fallen angel, who has abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he owns an upscale nightclub.

Lucifer Warner Bros.

During Lucifer’s retirement, a popstar is murdered outside of his club and the fallen angel feels compassion and sympathy for the first time in around 10 billion years.

Lucifer works alongside a homicide detective to solve the pop star’s murder, and is struck by her inherent goodness.

Through the detective’s purity, he begins to believe there is hope for his soul after all.

Seasons one to four of Lucifer are available to stream on Netflix now.