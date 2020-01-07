unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Lucifer Casts Dennis Haysbert As God In Final Season

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Jan 2020 12:38
Dennis Haysbert cast as God in LuciferDennis Haysbert cast as God in LuciferPA Images/Netflix

Dennis Haysbert has successfully landed the most powerful role out there being cast as God in the final season of Lucifer.

Advert

The supernatural drama will come to a close with its upcoming fifth season, and after four years of action it’s about time viewers got a glimpse of the big man.

Luckily for them, 65-year-old Haysbert is set to appear numerous times throughout the season as the all-powerful father of the rebellious Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his angelic brother, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), as the family spend some quality time together.

Tom Ellis and D.B. Woodside in LuciferTom Ellis and D.B. Woodside in LuciferNetflix

The casting will reunite Woodside and Haysbert, who previously starred as brothers, and presidents, David and Wayne Palmer in Fox’s 24.

Advert

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the casting, revealing Haysbert was the man he wanted for the role.

He commented:

We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.

The 24 star was reportedly first made aware of the opportunity by his on-screen brother-turned-son, Woodside, who discussed the role with him ahead of casting.

Henderson said Woodside suggested Haysbert for the role, admitting he’d ‘already talked to him and sort of brought it up’ when the creators questioned whether the 65-year-old would ‘actually do it’.

After discussing possibility of casting the actor, Henderson said the creators ‘went straight on at him’.

Dennis Haysbert cast as God in LuciferDennis Haysbert cast as God in LuciferPA Images
Advert

Thankfully, Haysbert agreed to step into God’s shoes, in part because it meant he’d get to work with Woodside again.

The actor commented:

Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie.

I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.

Dennis Haysbert in 24Dennis Haysbert in 24Fox

A number of fans have taken to social media to express their delight for the casting choice, and the new addition to the show will no doubt make viewers even more excited to see Lucifer back on screen.

Though Lucifer first arrived on our screens four years ago, viewers continue to immerse themselves in the supernatural world and as a result the show emerged as the most-watched streaming series of 2019, beating Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror and Mindhunter.

The new series does not yet have an official start date, but hopefully fans won’t have too long to wait to see Dennis Haysbert in godly action.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, D.B. Woodside, Dennis Haysbert, Lucifer, Netflix, Tom Ellis

Credits

Entertainment Weekly

  1. Entertainment Weekly

    Lucifer finally casts God onscreen, reuniting 24 presidents

 