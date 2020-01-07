Lucifer Casts Dennis Haysbert As God In Final Season
Dennis Haysbert has successfully landed the most powerful role out there being cast as God in the final season of Lucifer.
The supernatural drama will come to a close with its upcoming fifth season, and after four years of action it’s about time viewers got a glimpse of the big man.
Luckily for them, 65-year-old Haysbert is set to appear numerous times throughout the season as the all-powerful father of the rebellious Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his angelic brother, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), as the family spend some quality time together.
The casting will reunite Woodside and Haysbert, who previously starred as brothers, and presidents, David and Wayne Palmer in Fox’s 24.
Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the casting, revealing Haysbert was the man he wanted for the role.
He commented:
We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.
The 24 star was reportedly first made aware of the opportunity by his on-screen brother-turned-son, Woodside, who discussed the role with him ahead of casting.
Henderson said Woodside suggested Haysbert for the role, admitting he’d ‘already talked to him and sort of brought it up’ when the creators questioned whether the 65-year-old would ‘actually do it’.
After discussing possibility of casting the actor, Henderson said the creators ‘went straight on at him’.
Thankfully, Haysbert agreed to step into God’s shoes, in part because it meant he’d get to work with Woodside again.
The actor commented:
Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie.
I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.
A number of fans have taken to social media to express their delight for the casting choice, and the new addition to the show will no doubt make viewers even more excited to see Lucifer back on screen.
Though Lucifer first arrived on our screens four years ago, viewers continue to immerse themselves in the supernatural world and as a result the show emerged as the most-watched streaming series of 2019, beating Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror and Mindhunter.
The new series does not yet have an official start date, but hopefully fans won’t have too long to wait to see Dennis Haysbert in godly action.
