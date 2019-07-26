Lucifer Season 5 Extended With Six Additional Episodes

Netflix

Despite the upcoming fifth season reportedly being its last, it’s also going to be its longest for Netflix, as the streaming service has announced a 16-episode run of the final season of Lucifer, rather than the usual 10.

Perhaps realising they need a bit more leeway when it comes to to wrapping up the series (rather than squashing it into even less episodes than usual like, say, Game of Thrones, for example), the streaming service announced today, July 26, they’ll be giving Lucifer six extra episodes to tie up his devilish doings once and for all.

Sharing the news on Twitter via their See What’s Next account, Netflix wrote: ‘Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes!’

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We've added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

While season four of Lucifer, its first for Netflix, was just ten episodes long, the show’s origins on Fox had much longer seasons – season one had 13 episodes, season two boasted 18 instalments, while season three had a whopping 26 episodes.

The show was cancelled by Fox in 2018, before Netflix picked it up just a month later. The fourth season was released in May 2019, but no release date for season five has been announced just yet, though a 2020 date looks likely.

Speaking to TV Line about the series, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said:

We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms, Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!

Speaking about how important the fans of the show have been, Henderson added:

The fan support is super-important, and in particular [the first] month is going to be crucial towards whether or not we get a Season 5, because they [at Netflix] are paying attention. So far, the fan support has been amazing — everything you could ask for.

While Modrovich added:

I mean, holy crap. It’s just been great. I don’t know if I could ever handle it when bad reviews came or something, because I feel so spoiled and grateful right now.

Speaking about what season five will entail, Modrovich told EW:

We really try to ping it in a completely different direction. If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Then the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘brilliant.’

Lucifer season four is streaming now on Netflix.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]