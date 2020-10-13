Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Won't Be Released This Year Netflix

Bad news for Lucifer fans; it looks like Mr. Morningstar won’t be back on our screens anytime soon as showrunner Joe Henderson has ruled out a December release date for the new episodes.

Fans were left hanging after season five was disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak, and while the first half of the season arrived on Netflix in August it wasn’t until this month that Henderson revealed the remaining episodes had finally wrapped.

Advert

The cast and crew were close to finishing the season when the pandemic forced them to shut down production, but despite only having a few things left to shoot it will still be some time before the episodes are released to the world.

Lucifer Actor Tom Ellis Closes Deal To Return For New Season Of Hit Show Netflix

Henderson sparked excitement when he revealed that season five was complete and season six was officially underway, but he’s since stressed that there’s still a lot of work to be done on season five, part two.

Responding to a tweet which claimed the season was ‘ready for Netflix’, he wrote:

Advert

I mean, it’s finished SHOOTING. We still have plenty to do before it’s ready for Netflix! (I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up about timeline)

The showrunner went on to say that he ‘genuinely’ didn’t know how long it would take to complete the episodes, but he urged fans to curb their expectations for an imminent release, writing: ‘I think everyone should prepare for it taking longer than they’d like.’

Henderson pointed out that post production on TV shows is ‘a lot of work and takes time’, before adding that the new episodes ‘definitely’ wouldn’t arrive before December.

Advert

So while we might not be able to look forward to a Lucifer-filled Christmas, hopefully we can expect a devilish new year.