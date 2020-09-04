Lucifer Season 5 Resuming Production After Coronavirus Shut Down Netflix

Lucifer might be about the devil, but it seems God is on his side as season five of the beloved show will soon be able resume production following coronavirus shutdowns.

Fans of the drama have been on a real rollercoaster with the latest season, having got excited about its arrival only to learn it was split into two parts, and then having to settle in for a lengthy wait as production was brought to a halt.

Star Tom Ellis revealed the team were ‘agonisingly close’ to wrapping up when filming for the finale was disrupted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, so while part one of season five arrived on Netflix on August 21, the release date for the second part was left up in the air.

Lucifer Netflix

After weeks of waiting and wondering, fans can now be assured that production will soon be back up and running, meaning it shouldn’t be too long before the final few episodes of season five are revealed.

Sources cited by TVLine said Lucifer will resume filming on September 24, when it will finish the 16th and final episode of the latest season – the only episode they did not complete before work shut down.

Once the finale is complete, the cast and crew will move straight on to filming season six, which is set to bring the supernatural show to an end. It is not yet known how many episodes will make up the final season, or whether it will be released in two parts like season five.

Ellis previously spoke about how new coronavirus restrictions may impact filming, telling Da Man that production will be ‘challenging to say the least’.

He commented:

Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces. Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.

tom ellis in lucifer Netflix

When it comes to picking up where they left off, Ellis told Collider that it would be ‘quite difficult’ and ‘strange’, because he had been ‘in the zone’ and ‘very close to the story’ when filming was brought to an abrupt halt.

Still, the actor is confident he’ll be able to make it work, adding: ‘they do it on films all the time, where you have to come and do pick-ups. It’s just part of the job, really. It’s just been a longer period of time than normal, in between.’

Hopefully filming will resume as planned and fans will be able to get a new Lucifer fix before too long.