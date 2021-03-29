Lucifer Season 5B Set For Release On May 28, 2021

Netflix

The second part of Lucifer‘s fifth season will hit Netflix on May 28, 2021.

Tom Ellis’ fan-favourite Mr Morningstar will finally return to the streaming platform in less than two months, after the first batch of season five’s episodes dropped in August 2020.

The mid-season finale ended on a mighty cliffhanger and some divine intervention, with viewers dying to know where the story will head before the final season.

Netflix

If you search for Lucifer on your Netflix account, it’ll inform you of more episodes arrive on May 28. There’s eight more episodes to come, but what should fans be expecting?

In a recent interview with TV Line, DB Woodside (who plays Amenadiel) said it’s going to be a ‘fantastic season’ and the ninth episode picks up exactly where it left off.

He explained: ‘We ended 5A with God (played by Dennis Haysbert) coming down and breaking up a fight between some of his boys. And we are literally going to pick up five seconds after that moment with all three of his sons and God having a word with us.’

Woodside added: ‘Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example – and he was not doing that!’

Lucifer was renewed for a sixth and final season last year, with Woodside recently wrapping filming. He wrote in a tweet to Ellis: ‘Last scene with my brother… and I can not stop crying. Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.’

Mark your calendars for Season 5B of Lucifer on May 28, 2021, on Netflix.