Lucifer Season 6 Has Officially Started Filming Netflix

It’s the beginning of the end for Lucifer fans, as the sixth and final season has officially started filming.

Thankfully, it will still be some time before viewers have to say goodbye to Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, but after coronavirus shutdowns caused a delay to season five, things are now back on track and making their way to the end of the line.

The first half of season five arrived on Netflix in August, but fans were left waiting when it came to the season finale because it had to be put on hold, despite the team being ‘agonisingly close’ to completion.

Filming was able to resume last month, and series co-showrunner Joe Henderson has now revealed that not only have the team managed to complete season five, but they’ve also made a start on season six.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote:

Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6! So happy we’ve finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!!

It’s not yet clear exactly when the second half of season five will arrive on Netflix, though if the team stick to their promise of ‘working [their] buns off’ then hopefully it won’t be too far away.

The announcement of the sixth season came as a surprise to Lucifer fans, as season five had previously been said to be the last. Though the announcement came just one month before the release of season five, Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich have said the extra season didn’t really impact season five in a major way.

