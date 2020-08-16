Lucifer Season Five Finale Filming Disrupted By Coronavirus Lockdown
The coronavirus lockdown has thrown a spanner in the works for the filming of the season five finale of Lucifer, with lead actor Tom Ellis revealing there’s still around ‘60%’ of the finale to shoot.
Ellis revealed the team were ‘agonisingly close’ to wrapping up when the production went into COVID-induced lockdown.
The ongoing pandemic has affected various projects within the film and TV industry, with various productions having ground to a halt.
You can watch the trailer for Lucifer season five for yourself below:
Speaking with Da Man, Ellis – who has been quarantining in LA with his wife – noted that it will be ‘challenging to say the least’ once production ramps up again:
We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.
Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.
Speaking about what fans can expect from the upcoming fifth season, Ellis revealed that the team has decided to ‘go big or go home’:
Subsequently, most of the episodes are closer to an hour than usual and they are packed with fantastic stories and performances.
We welcomed the legend that is Dennis Haysbert into the cast to play God and some of the scenes I got to do with him are amongst my favourite moments since the show started.
The first part of the fifth season will be available to watch on Netflix from August 21. The sixth and final season was announced earlier this year.
Topics: Film and TV, Coronavirus Lockdown, Lucifer, Netflix, Now, Tom Ellis