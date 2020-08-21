Lucifer Season Five Part One Is Now Streaming On Netflix
The wait is over folks, because Lucifer season five part one is streaming on Netflix from today, August 21.
The new season comes more than a year after season four dropped on the popular streaming service.
Lucifer’s second, third and fourth seasons all received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so fans and viewers understandably have high expectations for this latest season.
Check out the trailer for it here:
For those who have never seen Lucifer before, it follows the story of a fallen angel, played by Tom Ellis, who has abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he owns an upscale nightclub.
During Lucifer’s retirement, a popstar is murdered outside of his club, and he feels compassion and sympathy for the first time in around 10 billion years. Lucifer works alongside a homicide detective to solve the popstar’s murder, and is struck by her inherent goodness.
Lucifer first launched on Fox in 2016. However, it was cut short after three seasons before being picked up by Netflix.
Netflix teased a flashback episode featuring the extremely handsome devil-come-LAPD consultant last month, where the titular character revisited his first ever case.
Co-showrunner Joe Henderson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the episode, saying:
Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, ‘What’s the time frame that can reflect a person?’
What’s nice about noir is it’s detective stories, but Lucifer isn’t a detective yet. So what we’re almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer’s first case.
That’s the weekend sorted, then.
